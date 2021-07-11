UrduPoint.com
Georgia TV Cameraman Dies After Beating By Far-right Mob

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Georgia TV cameraman dies after beating by far-right mob

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A Georgian tv cameraman has died after being badly beaten by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march, his station said Sunday, as pressure mounted on authorities over attacks on journalists.

Alexander Lashkarava, a 37-year-old cameraman working for independent TV station Pirveli, was found dead in his bed in the early hours on Sunday, the channel reported.

On Monday, he was assaulted by a violent mob of anti-LGBTQ protesters and sustained fractures to his facial bones.

More than 50 journalists were attacked that day by anti-LGBTQ groups protesting the planned Pride march, which was cancelled over safety fears.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the attacks, saying journalists "sustained injuries that included concussion, chemical burns and broken arms.

" It accused authorities of "culpable passivity" and said police had failed to protect journalists.

Georgia's interior ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday that an investigation had been opened into Lashkarava's death.

Rights activists announced a protest rally later Sunday to demand Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's resignation following the death.

Prominent Georgian TV personalities and managers have accused Garibashvili's government of orchestrating a violent campaign against journalists.

"The government not only encourages violence against journalists, it is part of the violence," Nodar Meladze, TV Pirveli's news editor, told AFP.

