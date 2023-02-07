UrduPoint.com

Georgian Court Rejects Ailing Ex-leader Saakashvili's Bid To Leave Jail

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Georgian court rejects ailing ex-leader Saakashvili's bid to leave jail

Tbilisi, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A Georgian court on Monday rejected ailing ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's bid to get a six-year sentence for alleged abuse of office deferred over poor health.

The 55-year-old pro-Western reformer has been in hospital since last year after refusing food for 50 days to protest his detention, which rights groups say is politically motivated.

The ruling came days after Saakashvili's doctor and lawyer said he risked death due to critical weight loss behind bars.

Saakashvili -- who founded the country's main opposition force, the United National Movement (UNM) -- was convicted in absentia for abuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison in 2018.

He was arrested in 2021, days after secretly returning to the Caucasus country from exile.

His jailing has sparked the biggest anti-government protests Georgia has seen for decades, with tens of thousands taking to the streets.

On Monday, Tbilisi city court judge Giorgi Arevadze ruled to "reject the petition" by Saakashvili's lawyers to defer the sentence.

"I've basically got a death sentence and will stay in prison with all the lethal diseases," Saakashvili said on Facebook.

His lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili denounced the court's decision as "illegal" while the ex-president's brother Giorgi Saakashvili told journalists the case "will be brought to (the) Strasbourg (Court of Human Rights)." The chairman of Saakashvili's UNM, Levan Khabeishvili, told a news conference that the party "will cease the work in parliament" to protest the "ruling of the court which acted on the government's orders." He announced mass street protests to demand Saakashvili's liberation.

Lawyer Sadzaglishvili told AFP on Friday that "Saakashvili's weight had dropped to 68 kilograms (150 Pounds) from 115 kilograms since he was jailed in October 2021.

Doctor Mariam Jishkariani, who has examined the former president, told AFP that "Saakashvili has cachexia," or muscle loss.

"In the absence of proper diagnostics of his underlying condition and of adequate medical care he risks death," Jishkariani added.

Last week, Saakashvili looked emaciated as he appeared by video link at a court and showed to the judge his protruding ribs and sunken stomach.

Georgian authorities have insisted that Saakashvili is being provided proper care and that his rights are being protected.

- 'Slow killing' - Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian passport after acquiring Ukrainian nationality in 2018 while living in exile.

Kyiv's parliament on Monday passed a resolution calling for Saakashvili's release.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Georgia of "slowly killing" Saakashvili, who served as Georgian president from 2004 to 2013.

Zelensky, who in 2020 appointed Saakashvili to lead a Ukrainian government agency to steer reforms, is demanding his transfer to a clinic in either Ukraine or the West.

Last week, the European Parliament held an urgent debate about Saakashvili's condition.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday: "Torturing an opposition leader to death is unacceptable for a country that wants to join the European Union." A group of US-based doctors have said Saakashvili is suffering from serious neurological, gastrointestinal, and orthopaedic conditions.

They said his health deterioration was a result of "torture" in custody and he required an immediate transfer to a medical centre abroad.

One of the doctors, toxicologist David Smith, also said testing has revealed Saakashvili had been exposed to poisoning by heavy metals while in custody.

The Council of Europe rights watchdog has called for his release, branding him a "political prisoner opposed to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin".

Amnesty International has called his treatment "apparent political revenge".

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Prisoner Ukraine Poor Russia Europe Parliament Facebook Lawyers European Union Doctor Strasbourg Tbilisi David Vladimir Putin Lead Georgia October 2018 2020 All From Government Weight Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

2 hours ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

2 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.