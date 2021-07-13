UrduPoint.com
Georgian MPs Seek PM's Resignation Over Cameraman's Death

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition lawmakers in Georgia on Monday disrupted parliament to demand the prime minister's resignation after a tv cameraman died, blaming the ruling party for attacks on journalists.

Alexander Lashkarava, who worked for independent TV news channel Pirveli, died on Sunday -- days after he was beaten by far-right activists during a protest.

Lashkarava's death spurred demonstrations on Sunday outside parliament, drawing about 8,000 people.

On Monday, several opposition lawmakers occupied the parliament speaker's seat and demanded Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stand down.

They claimed he and the ruling Georgian Dream party had allowed violence against media workers.

Footage aired by the independent Mtavari TV station showed chaotic scenes in the plenary chamber where opposition parliamentarians scuffled with ruling party MPs.

The session resumed after four MPs, who had occupied the speaker's chair, were forcibly removed from the room.

Later in the evening, some 2,000 people -- including hundreds of journalists and rights activists -- staged a protest outside parliament, vowing permanent demonstrations until Garibashvili resigns.

