UrduPoint.com

Georgian Opposition Calls For Protest, Decries Vote Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Georgian opposition calls for protest, decries vote fraud

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Georgia's opposition called for a protest Sunday to denounce alleged fraud in local election runoffs won by the ruling party with the Caucasus country's leading government critic on hunger strike in jail.

The former Soviet republic has been gripped by political crisis since parliamentary elections in 2020, exacerbated by the jailing this month of Mikheil Saakashvili, a Western darling who was Georgia's president from 2004-2013, after returning from exile.

The pro-Western reformer has refused food for 31 days to protest his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated, and the United States has voiced concern over his condition.

On Sunday, the election commission said the ruling Georgian Dream party won narrowly in all but one municipality where its candidates had faced a challenge by Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM) in local election runoffs.

"I congratulate everyone for our victory in the second round. We won in all municipalities," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in televised remarks.

But the UNM-led opposition coalition said it would not recognise the results, accusing Georgian Dream of "stealing elections." After the first round on October 2, Georgian Dream had led the local elections in party lists, while UNM mayoral hopefuls were ahead in several large cities.

"Elections are no more in this country," UNM chairman and Tbilisi mayoral hopeful Nika Melia told journalists.

"Compatriots, you who share the values of European democracy, prepare for an uncompromising struggle," he added.

"The struggle will be difficult, but it will not end until it's possible to hold free and fair elections in this country." He later announced a protest outside parliament beginning Sunday 17:00 local time (1300 GMT) and said the opposition would announce its next steps.

- 'Undue advantage' - On Sunday, observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the elections were "technically well run".

But they reiterated concerns after the first round over alleged "intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters".

"The ruling party again enjoyed an undue advantage," they said in a statement, referring to state-allocated resources.

The US embassy had previously expressed "doubts about the overall fairness" of the vote, while the Council of Europe rights watchdog said the first round was "a lost opportunity for local democracy in Georgia." Saakashvili's jailing further deepened the crisis following last year's parliamentary elections narrowly won by the ruling party and also branded fraudulent by the opposition.

In the largest anti-government demonstration in a decade, tens of thousands flooded onto the streets in Tbilisi on October 14 demanding his release.

Doctors have said Saakashvili faces an imminent risk of fatal health complications as he has an underlying blood disorder that makes hunger strike particularly dangerous.

But Georgia's health ministry has rejected their recommendation to hospitalise Saakashvili.

Garibashvili has said the former president will be transferred "if need be" to a prison medical facility, which -- according to the country's rights ombudsperson - fails to meet hospitalisation criteria defined by medics.

The prime minister sparked an uproar recently saying Saakashvili "has the right to commit suicide" and that the government had been forced to arrest him because he refused to quit politics.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Europe Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Jail Suicide Tbilisi Georgia United States October Criminals Sunday 2020 All From Government Share Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

26 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

32 minutes ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

1 hour ago
 Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 ..

Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 months: Governor

1 hour ago
 49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.