Georgian opposition calls for snap polls after PM resigns

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A top Georgian opposition leader called on Thursday for snap parliamentary polls after the prime minister resigned over plans to arrest him, deepening a political crisis that has gripped the Caucasus nation since elections last year.

Giorgi Gakharia, a 45-year-old with the ruling Georgian Dream party who was prime minister since 2019, said he was stepping down because of disagreement in the government over enforcing a court order to arrest Nika Melia.

The move to detain Melia -- the chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) of exiled ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili -- sparked outrage in the opposition and warnings from Georgia's Western allies.

On Thursday afternoon, the ruling party announced it will nominate Defence Minister and former PM Irakli Garibashvili to take over as premier.

Speaking to journalists outside his party's headquarters, Melia ridiculed Garibashvili's candidature as "comical," saying his appointment "means Georgian Dream is over and snap polls are imminent".

- 'Wrong direction' - Georgians watched the unfolding crisis with anxiety and some expressed disillusionment with the country's political class.

"It is unclear to me what the government is doing for the country's priority -- the European and Euro-Atlantic integration," 44-year-old interpreter Ketevan Charkhalashvili told AFP.

She added that people are "anxious that things are going in wrong direction".

"Corruption is flourishing and you don't know which party or politician to trust," said 24-year-old filmmaker Ana Bedia.

Gakharia said he had opted to resign over his party's decision to arrest Melia, saying it would "pose a risk to the health and lives of our citizens." A court in Tbilisi on Wednesday ordered Melia placed in pre-trial detention after he refused to pay an increased bail fee ahead of hearings in a case related to anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

He has been charged with "organising mass violence" during the protests and faces up to nine years in prison.

Melia, 41, rejects the case as politically motivated and his supporters have vowed to obstruct police if they move to arrest him.

The detention order has raised the stakes in the crisis over October's parliamentary elections, which the opposition denounced as rigged after Georgian Dream claimed victory.

Opposition members have refused to take up their seats in the new parliament and demanded new elections.

The interior ministry said it had "temporarily postponed the planned detention" of Melia in connection with the prime minister's resignation.

Melia is accused of fomenting violence during protests that erupted in Tbilisi in June 2019 after a Russian lawmaker addressed parliament from the speaker's seat, a controversial move in a country where ties with Moscow remain strained after a brief war in 2008.

The rallies saw thousands of protesters clash with police who used tear gas and rubber bullets against the crowds.

- Western concern - Praised as a rare democracy to emerge on the ruins of the Soviet Union, Georgia has sought closer ties with the West since it regained independence in 1992, angering Moscow.

Tbilisi's ally the United States said it was "deeply concerned by recent political developments in Georgia." "We urge the Georgian government to ... reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias," the US State Department said in a statement.

The European Union in a statement urged "both the authorities and the opposition in Georgia to act with utmost restraint and responsibility to avoid further escalation".

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has seen its popularity fall over its failure to address economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on commitments to democracy.