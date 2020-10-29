UrduPoint.com
Georgian Opposition Unite To Oust Billionaire's Ruling Party

Thu 29th October 2020

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Georgians vote on Saturday in tightly contested parliamentary elections pitting an unlikely union of opposition parties against the increasingly unpopular ruling party led by the country's richest man.

Mountainous Georgia on the Black Sea is seen as a rare example of a democracy among ex-Soviet countries. But elections in the country of nearly four million people regularly spark mass protests, with only one orderly transition of power in a parliamentary vote in 2012.

Two larger-than-life personalities dominate politics in the tiny Caucasus country, the flamboyant former president Mikheil Saakashvili who is in exile and billionaire ex-Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In an unprecedented show of unity among the fragmented opposition, Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM) and smaller opposition groups have joined forces to challenge the ruling Georgian Dream party chaired by Ivanishvili.

The billionaire's party has been in power since 2012 and his lavish mansion is nestled on a forested mountain that overlooks the capital Tbilisi.

Critics accuse Ivanishvili -- who is widely seen to be calling the shots in Georgia -- of persecuting political opponents and creating a corrupt system where private interests preside over politics.

"State institutions, law-enforcement bodies, the prosecutor's office, the courts --- nothing works properly," Murtaz Beridze, a 67-year-old historian told AFP.

"Everything is ruled by that person living there on the mountain," he told AFP.

