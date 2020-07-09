UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian President Decries Basketball Team Captain's CSKA Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Georgian president decries basketball team captain's CSKA deal

Tbilisi, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Thursday harshly criticised the captain of the country's national basketball team for signing a contract to play in arch-enemy Russia with CSKA Moscow.

Tornike Shengelia penned a three-year deal with Russia's basketball powerhouse team, according to CSKA.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Zurabishvili called Shengelia's move "regrettable and unacceptable".

But the Black Sea country's basketball federation expressed solidarity with Shengelia.

"Tornike has always defended and will defend the honour and interests of his homeland and the national team," the federation said in a statement.

Prior to the CSKA signing, the 28-year-old forward played for Spanish team Saski Baskonia.

In 2018, he earned an All-EuroLeague First Team selection.

Tbilisi and Moscow have been at loggerheads since Georgia regained its independence following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

The confrontation over Georgia's bid to forge closer ties with the European Union and NATO culminated in a brief but bloody war in 2008.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have since remained severed.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Facebook European Union Independence Georgia 2018

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

2 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister directs concerned departments f ..

37 minutes ago

AJK government to built monument of Madar-e-Millat ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.