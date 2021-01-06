Georgians vote in Senate polls set to shape Biden presidency

Atlanta, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Voters headed to the polls in the southern state of Georgia on Tuesday for runoff elections that will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the US Senate for the first years of Joe Biden's presidency.

Biden, the 78-year-old president-elect, and the outgoing president Donald Trump both visited the Peach State on Monday to make last-ditch appeals for their candidates.

Trump, 74, urged Georgians at a rally to vote for Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, but spent more time rehashing his baseless claims that he won the November 3 presidential election.

The Senate runoff vote in Georgia is taking place during a week of high political tensions in the United States with Trump still desperately scheming to reverse his election loss and protests planned in Washington.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence is to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Biden as the winner of the White House race.

Trump has called for protests in the nation's capital and he urged Pence on Tuesday to "reject fraudulently chosen electors" -- a move that the vice president has no legal authority to make.

Hundreds of Trump supporters wearing red "Make America Great Again" caps were already gathering in downtown Washington on Tuesday amid a heavy police presence as shop owners, fearing clashes, boarded up windows.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) in Georgia and close at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT). A record three million-plus people have voted early amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to election officials, and final results may not be known for several days.

"It's the most important election in my lifetime," said Robert Lowe, a 74-year-old retired improv comedian, after casting his ballot for the Democrats on the ticket, Jon Ossoff and the Reverend Raphael Warnock.

If Republicans retain control of the Senate there will be "continued obstruction" in Washington, Lowe told AFP in Atlanta.

Georgia hasn't elected a Democratic senator in 20 years but Shantae Harris, 53, a "lifelong Democrat," said "I think we're ready for something different." - 'Vote for a better future' - Biden beat Trump in Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes and polls have the pair of Senate races neck-and-neck.

Republicans hold 50 seats in the Senate and a victory in just one of the runoff races would give them a majority and the ability to thwart Biden's agenda.

A Democratic sweep would result in a 50-50 split with Democrats holding the tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has also been campaigning for Ossoff, a 33-year-old television producer, and Warnock, the 51-year-old African-American pastor at the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr once preached.

"Now is the time to stand up, speak out, and vote for a better future," Harris tweeted on Tuesday Ossoff is running against Perdue, a 71-year-old business executive who was elected to the Senate in 2014, while Warnock is taking on Loeffler, 50, a businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate in December 2019 after the serving senator resigned for health reasons.

The pair of Senate races are the most expensive congressional runoffs in US history -- according to the Center for Responsive politics a staggering $832 million has been spent including on the primaries and general election, where no candidate cleared the 50 percent threshold required for victory.

If Democrats flip both seats they would effectively hand Biden all the levers of political power in Washington and enable him to enact his ambitious legislative agenda.

"One state -- one state! -- can chart the course, not just for the next four years but for the next generation," Biden told a rally in Atlanta on Monday.

Republicans argue that keeping Senate control would serve as a check on the incoming Biden administration.

"The stakes in this election could not be higher," Trump told a rally in Dalton, Georgia, where he appeared on stage with Loeffler.

Tuesday's runoffs are "your last chance to save the America that we love," he said.

Perdue, the other Republican candidate, is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

- 'Find 11,780 votes' - Trump's rally came a day after The Washington Post published a recording of a phone call in which he pressured Georgia officials to reverse the certified vote of November's election and hand him victory in the state.

On the tape, Trump is heard telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger he wants to "find 11,780 votes" -- one more than Biden's margin of victory.

Certification of the Electoral College vote is usually just a formality but dozens of House Republicans and 12 Senate Republicans loyal to Trump have said they will raise objections at the joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Such a move would prompt a debate and a floor vote that is doomed to fail in the Democratic-controlled House and in the Senate, where leading Republicans have acknowledged Biden's victory.

The role of Pence is merely to read out the certified results.

Despite Trump's exhortations and barring a last-minute surprise he does not have the power to reject the certification and block Biden's victory.