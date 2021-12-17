UrduPoint.com

Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 900,000

TBILISI, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Friday reported 3,123 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 901,202, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 4,215 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 849,090.

Meanwhile, 39 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,918.

As of Thursday, the country has administered a total of 2,349,643 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the NCDC said.

