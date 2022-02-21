Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Georgia's jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili renewed Monday a hunger strike to protest what he said was government's failure to provide him with proper medical care.

"Today, I am going on a hunger strike," Saakashvili told a Tbilisi court, explaining, "my demand is that I am given adequate medical care, as advised by independent doctors," who diagnosed him with a serious neurological condition resulting from his previous 50-day hunger strike last year.