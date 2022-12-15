UrduPoint.com

Georgia's Jailed Ex-leader Saakashvili Declares, Then Calls Off Hunger Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Georgia's jailed ex-leader Saakashvili declares, then calls off hunger strike

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Georgia's jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili called off a hunger strike he had announced a few hours earlier Wednesday over the authorities' failure to ensure a video link between the hospital where he is being held and his court hearing.

Saakashvili has been a key figure of politics in the ex-Soviet Caucasus country for two decades and his latest protest put pressure on a long-running standoff with the political rivals who jailed him.

The 54-year-old was transferred to hospital last year after an initial 50-day hunger strike to protest his jailing, which rights groups and allies abroad have said was politically motivated.

Saakashvili's lawyers had requested the deferral of his prison sentence on abuse of office charges, pointing to his poor health.

A court hearing over their demand due earlier Wednesday was postponed after authorities failed to provide a video link between the courtroom and Saakashvili's hospital.

His lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP on Wednesday that "Mikheil Saakashvili went on a hunger strike, demanding he be allowed to take part in the court hearings by video link." Later in the evening Saakashvili called off the hunger strike, after an appeal by a group of European Parliament members.

"I have now received a message from the MEPs categorically asking me to stop the hunger strike at this stage" so as to not give the authorities a pretext to accuse him of self-harm, he said in a written message seen by AFP.

"The MEPs promise to mobilize all diplomatic efforts to ensure the protection of my minimum rights," he added.

- Poisoning concerns - The founder of Georgia's main opposition force and president between 2004 and 2013, Saakashvili was convicted in absentia and sentenced to six years in prison in 2018.

The pro-Western reformer was imprisoned in October 2021, days after secretly returning from exile in Ukraine.

Doctors -- including those linked to Georgia's rights ombudsperson and his legal team -- have warned Saakashvili is suffering from serious neurological conditions.

Rights group Empatia has said Saakashvili was physically and psychologically abused in detention and a doctor linked to Georgia's rights ombudsperson said he had lost around 40 kilogrammes (88 Pounds) in jail.

"I am sick not because I did not eat forcefully, but because I was poisoned... because I was a victim of improper treatment for many months, which has been confirmed by the world's best experts, including Nobel prize laureates," Saakashvili said in his message.

In a report released by Saakashvili's legal team, a United States-based toxicologist David Smith said testing had revealed the presence of heavy metals in Saakashvili's body and that related symptoms likely "are the result of heavy metal poisoning" in custody.

The authorities insist that Saakashvili is being given adequate medical care and promised to ensure he takes part in a court hearing next week.

- 'Political revenge' - Commenting last week on the growing concerns about Saakashvili's health, Prime Minister Garibashvili said: "Our lives are given to God, so I can't really be responsible for anyone's life." He had earlier said that Saakashvili had been jailed because he refused to quit politics.

The European Union and United States earlier said the government was responsible for providing Saakashvili with a proper medical care.

In October, the Council of Europe rights watchdog called for the "release of political prisoners opposed to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in the Russian Federation and other countries, including Mikheil Saakashvili".

Amnesty International has branded his treatment as "apparent political revenge".

Prior to his return to Georgia, Saakashvili -- who is a Ukrainian national -- had been appointed by President Volodymyr Zelensky to lead a government agency steering reforms.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Protest World Ukraine Poor Russia Europe Parliament Jail Lawyers European Union Doctor David Vladimir Putin Lead Georgia United States October 2018 God All From Government Best Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

5 minutes ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

5 minutes ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

20 minutes ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.