Geraint Thomas Dislocates Shoulder In Training Fall

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in training fall

Paris, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas suffered a nasty fall in training on Sunday but after X-rays the Welshman said he had escaped any fractures.

Thomas posted photos of the scans of his shoulder on his Facebook page, where he has 240,000 followers, with a thumbs up to say he was okay.

"Not the Sunday I was expecting," said Ineos star Thomas, who crashed out of the Giro d'Italia in October.

"Crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder. It's back in now after a rather painful two hours but no fractures," said the 2018 Tour de France champion who also came runner up while arguably not fully fit in 2019.

"So all good to get back on the turbo trainer tomorrow," Thomas said of the indoor training bikes that have become widely popular over the pas few years.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

