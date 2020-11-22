Germain kicks Bayonne to win over Toulon

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Full-back Gaetan Germain scored 25 points as Bayonne notched up an invaluable 35-29 victory over Toulon in the Top 14 on Saturday.

Germain hit seven penalties and converted two first-half tries by Aymeric Luc and Filimo Taofifenua.

That second try came with Toulon's ex-All Black centre Ma'a Nonu in the sin-bin for a technical foul.

Toulon notched up tries from Gervais Cordin, South Africa's World Cup-winning lock Eben Etzebeth, Baptiste Serin as well as a late penalty try with Bayonne down to 13 men.

But it was all in vain as the home side, promoted to the Top 14 this season, held on to buck a four-match losing streak against Toulon dating back to 2016 and consolidate their mid-table position.

Saturday's early match saw Stade Francais run out 26-16 winners over Bordeaux-Begles.