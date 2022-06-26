German activists up their game to keep climate centre stage

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :With climate change pushed down the news agenda as Germany tackles an energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, environmental activists are resorting to increasingly eye-catching stunts to get their message across.

This week, around a dozen activists sprayed a black liquid that looked like oil on the chancellery in Berlin and stood in front of the building with a banner that read: "Save oil instead of drilling." Dressed in orange high-visibility jackets and hard hats, the protesters were members of Letzte Generation ("Last Generation") -- a radical protest group that has become the new face of environmental activism in Germany.

The activists want a promise from the government that it will not drill for oil in the North Sea.

"We know that fossil fuels can only aggravate the climate catastrophe that is already happening," said law student Myriam Herrmann, 25.

Six months ago, a new coalition government was elected in Germany on a promise to make climate change one of its top priorities.

The Greens entered power for the first time in more than two decades, forming a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) under Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the liberal FDP.