UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German And US WWII Bombs Found In Central Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

German and US WWII bombs found in central Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Two bombs dating from World War II were found Monday in central Germany in a town north of Frankfurt, forcing the temporary evacuation of some 2,500 people, local police said.

A 250-kilogram (550-pound) German bomb and a 50-kilo American one were discovered close to each other in an industrial zone of the town of Giessen in central Hesse state.

Police said the German bomb had to be detonated as it was too degraded to be defused, while the US explosive could be safely deactivated.

Around 2,500 people, including 800 refugees at a reception centre, were briefly evacuated from their homes before the explosion, police added.

Nearly 75 years after the end of the war, Germany remains littered with unexploded ordnance, a legacy of the Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

On Sunday a bomb likely dating from World War II exploded in a field in western Germany leaving a huge crater but causing injuries.

And earlier this month, a 100-kilo US bomb from the war, discovered during building work near a shopping complex, was defused in central Berlin after the evacuation of around 3,000 people.

According to experts, 10 percent of the millions of bombs dropped on Germany during the conflict did not explode.

Related Topics

Police German Germany Giessen Frankfurt Berlin Sunday World War From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

8 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.