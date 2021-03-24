UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet Agrees Record Levels Of New Debt For 2021: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

German cabinet agrees record levels of new debt for 2021: ministry

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The German government agreed Wednesday to take on record borrowing this year, the finance ministry said, as it looks to weather the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

In budget adjustments now signed off by Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet, Europe's largest economy will borrow a total 240.2 billion Euros ($284 billion) in 2021, a third more than initially planned.

Related Topics

Weather Europe Budget German Angela Merkel Government Cabinet Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

6 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

20 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

29 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

42 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

42 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.