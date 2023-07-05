Open Menu

German Cabinet To Approve Belt-tightening Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

German cabinet to approve belt-tightening budget

Berlin, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Germany's coalition government will approve next year's budget Wednesday after fractious negotiations, imposing deep cuts after years of big spending while giving defence a boost.

Following months of feuding after Finance Minister Christian Lindner, from the business-friendly FDP party, demanded severe cutbacks, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet is set to sign off on the 2024 budget bill.

Lindner sees it as a turning point after several years of massive outlays to tackle first the coronavirus pandemic and then an energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"With the 2024 Federal budget, we are taking an important step towards fiscal normality," he wrote in an article in conservative daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"Not everything that is politically popular can be financed." This statement is a swipe at his coalition partners, Scholz's centre-left SPD party and the Greens, with whom negotiations have been tense.

The Greens were upset at Lindner's refusal to sacrifice tax breaks for motorists while he has also been reluctant to give ground on a proposed new scheme to combat child poverty.

The draft budget will be presented later Wednesday after the cabinet approves it, and will be debated in parliament from September.

Europe's top economy -- which slipped into recession at the turn of the year, as surging inflation and interest rate hikes took their toll -- forecasts spending of 445.7 billion Euros ($485 billion) next year, down from 476.3 billion planned for 2023.

Despite the drop, spending will still be 25 percent higher than in 2019, according to the draft.

Cuts to borrowing are even more drastic. For 2024, 16.6 billion euros in new borrowing is forecast, down from 45.6 billion in 2023.

Germany should thus comply with its constitutional "debt break" which limits new annual borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product a year.

After being suspended from 2020 as Germany spent huge sums to tackle the pandemic, the rule came back into force this year.

But to ensure that the 2023 spending plan complied with the debt break, the government has had to resort to creating several special funds that are outside the official budget.

They have been used in particular to help households and businesses cope with rising energy prices after Russia slashed crucial gas supplies to Europe amid the Ukraine war.

The government will tap one of these funds to ensure it hits the NATO target in 2024 of spending two percent of GDP on the military, according to the draft budget.

About 19.2 billion euros will be channelled to the armed forces from a 100-billion-euro pot set up to overhaul the creaking Bundeswehr after the start of the Ukraine war.

This will be in addition to the regular defence budget of 51.8 billion euros.

It marks an increase of 1.7 billion euros -- but is still far short of the 10 billion extra that the defence minister was seeking.

Just days ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania, some are questioning how Germany will be able to hit its military spending targets in future.

The German government must "explain how it intends to achieve more than two percent of GDP in the long term, once the special fund has been spent," asked daily Tagesspiegel.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Parliament Budget German Germany Lithuania September Gas 2019 2020 Christian From Government Cabinet Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

15 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

15 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

16 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

16 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

16 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

16 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

16 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

16 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous