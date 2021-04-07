UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Car Sales Plunge On Virus Woes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

German car sales plunge on virus woes

Frankfurt, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :New car sales in Germany posted their worst first-quarter performance since national reunification in 1990 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.

A total of 656,452 new cars were registered between January and March in Europe's largest car market -- down 6.4 percent on the same period in 2020 and around 25 percent lower than in 2019, the KBA transport authority said.

"The first quarter of 2021 was down 16 percent" on the 10-year average, the VDIK car importers' federation said in a statement.

"There hasn't been a worse first quarter since we started compiling statistics," it added.

Compared with March 2020 when shutdown measures triggered a historic 37.7-percent plunge in new car sales, registrations climbed last month 35.

9 percent to 292,349 -- still 15 percent below the pre-crisis level.

"The growth in March only exists on paper," VDIK president Reinhard Zirpel said.

"We have been confronted with an extremely weak market since the beginning of the year." Zirpel said the industry, which is central to the German economy, "did not at all expect the first quarter of 2021 to be even darker than the already extremely bad period the previous year".

Domestic production jumped 29 percent to 373,900 units in March month-on-month, the VDA said. During the first quarter, it marked an eight-percent decline.

Exports also decreased by nine percent during the first quarter compared with the same period in 2020.

Related Topics

Europe German Car Germany Same January March 2019 2020 Market All Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zahid Mahmood replaces Shadab Khan for T20Is again ..

4 minutes ago

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

14 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

32 minutes ago

47,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.