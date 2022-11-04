UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor, Chinese President Vow To Work For Global Peace

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

German chancellor, Chinese president vow to work for global peace

ANKARA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting on Friday vowed to work together in times of change and instability, and to contribute more to global peace and development.

Scholz is the first European leader to visit Beijing since Xi was proclaimed secretary general of the Communist Party of China for the historic third time at the party's 20th National Congress last month. This is also his first trip to China as chancellor.

According to a statement issued by the State Council of Information Office, the visit will further enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two sides and deepen cooperation in various fields, as well as provide an opportunity for the two sides to plan for the future growth of bilateral ties.

"The five-decade journey (between two countries) shows that as long as the two sides follow the principles of respecting each other, seeking common ground while reserving differences, maintaining exchanges and mutual learning, and pursuing mutually-beneficial cooperation, bilateral ties will keep going in the right direction on the whole and making steady progress," Xi said.

Noting the complex and fluid international landscape, Xi emphasized the importance of China and Germany, two major countries with significant influence, working together to contribute more to global peace and development in times of change and instability, according to the statement.

Related Topics

China German Visit Germany Beijing Progress Congress Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

57 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

59 minutes ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

1 hour ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.