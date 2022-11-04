German chancellor, Chinese president vow to work for global peace

ANKARA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting on Friday vowed to work together in times of change and instability, and to contribute more to global peace and development.

Scholz is the first European leader to visit Beijing since Xi was proclaimed secretary general of the Communist Party of China for the historic third time at the party's 20th National Congress last month. This is also his first trip to China as chancellor.

According to a statement issued by the State Council of Information Office, the visit will further enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two sides and deepen cooperation in various fields, as well as provide an opportunity for the two sides to plan for the future growth of bilateral ties.

"The five-decade journey (between two countries) shows that as long as the two sides follow the principles of respecting each other, seeking common ground while reserving differences, maintaining exchanges and mutual learning, and pursuing mutually-beneficial cooperation, bilateral ties will keep going in the right direction on the whole and making steady progress," Xi said.

Noting the complex and fluid international landscape, Xi emphasized the importance of China and Germany, two major countries with significant influence, working together to contribute more to global peace and development in times of change and instability, according to the statement.