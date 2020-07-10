UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Chemicals Giant BASF Posts Huge Q2 Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

German chemicals giant BASF posts huge Q2 loss

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :German chemicals giant BASF on Friday reported a huge second-quarter loss owing to a massive writedown and an auto sector slump generated by the coronavirus crisis.

The group said preliminary results showed a 878 million euro ($990 million) loss for the quarter due in part to a drop in the value of its shareholding in Wintershall Dea because of a plunge in oil and gas prices.

Core earnings meanwhile reached 226 million Euros between April and June, down by 77 percent from the first three months of the year.

The decline "was mainly driven by lower demand from the automotive industry - the company's most important customer industry" a BASF statement said.

Sales were off by around 12 percent to 12.7 billion euros, the company said.

Analysts at Factset had predicted an even steeper slump for the chemicals giant however, and its shares ended the day with a gain of 0.94 percent in Frankfurt while the DAX index of leading shares gained 1.2 percent overall.

Related Topics

German Company Oil Frankfurt Euro April June Gas From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Unplanned population increase creates multiple cha ..

8 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Chief Warns Situation in Lebanon S ..

8 minutes ago

Erdogan Signs Decree Converting Hagia Sophia in Is ..

8 minutes ago

German Gov't Experts Claim Messenger App Telegram ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.