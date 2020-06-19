UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Claim Of Russian Contract Killing 'unfounded': Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

German claim of Russian contract killing 'unfounded': ambassador

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :German prosecutors' accusation that Russia ordered the murder of a Georgian man in a central Berlin park is unfounded, Moscow's ambassador in the country said Thursday.

"We consider these accusations to be unjustified and unfounded," ambassador Sergei Nechayev said after Germany accused Moscow of having ordered the killing of a Georgian national in August 2019.

The victim, a former Chechen commander named as Tornike K, was shot twice in the head at close range in Kleiner Tiergarten park, which lies minutes away from the German parliament and chancellery.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Parliament German Germany Berlin Man August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

47 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

30 minutes ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.