German claim of Russian contract killing 'unfounded': ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :German prosecutors' accusation that Russia ordered the murder of a Georgian man in a central Berlin park is unfounded, Moscow's ambassador in the country said Thursday.

"We consider these accusations to be unjustified and unfounded," ambassador Sergei Nechayev said after Germany accused Moscow of having ordered the killing of a Georgian national in August 2019.

The victim, a former Chechen commander named as Tornike K, was shot twice in the head at close range in Kleiner Tiergarten park, which lies minutes away from the German parliament and chancellery.