German climate activists to continue protests on Tuesday

BERLIN, Jan 21(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :- German climate activists will stage new protests on Monday against the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lutzerath.

The environmental group Ende Gelande has announced on its website that together with other activists, they will stage a protest against plans to demolish the village.

"We are not finished yet. Together with many other groups, we will continue to defend Lutzerath on Tuesday in a big action!" the group said.