German Climate Activists To Continue Protests On Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM
BERLIN, Jan 21(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :- German climate activists will stage new protests on Monday against the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lutzerath.
The environmental group Ende Gelande has announced on its website that together with other activists, they will stage a protest against plans to demolish the village.
"We are not finished yet. Together with many other groups, we will continue to defend Lutzerath on Tuesday in a big action!" the group said.