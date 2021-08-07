UrduPoint.com

German Coach Thrown Out Of Olympics For Striking Horse

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

German coach thrown out of Olympics for striking horse

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A German modern pentathlon coach was thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday for striking a horse during the women's event.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union said footage showed coach Kim Raisner "appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist" and that "her actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules)." The incident came as Germany's Annika Schleu was leading Friday's competition but was having difficulty bringing her horse Saint Boy under control.

The horse refused to jump the fences in the showjumping segment and a tearful Schleu eventually finished outside the medals in the competition won by Britain's Kate French.

Competitors in the modern pentathlon draw their horses at random.

Raisner is the second German official sent home from the Games after the sporting director of Germany's cycling team was forced to leave for making a racist comment about riders from Africa during the men's time trial.

Related Topics

Africa Cycling German Germany Tokyo Women Olympics Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

41 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

53 minutes ago
 Dacoits injured by accomplices

Dacoits injured by accomplices

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.