German Companies' Demand For New Employees Increases: Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

German companies' demand for new employees increases: institute

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:German companies' demand for new employees is increasing ahead of a boom in manufacturing after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, the ifo Institute announced on Tuesday.

The corresponding barometer for employment in Germany rose sharply and jumped from 100.2 points in May to 103.7 points in June, according to the institute.

The German service sector recorded the biggest jump in labor demand and was up 9.9 points compared to May, as personnel service providers were "particularly keen to find new employees," the institute noted.

The good mood among German employers was also reflected in the labor market index by the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB) which reached an all-time high on Monday.

"Infection figures in Germany are low and the global economy is picking up," said Enzo Weber, head of IAB's Forecasts and Macroeconomic Analysis research unit.

