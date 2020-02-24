UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Conservatives Brood Over Merkel's Successor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

German conservatives brood over Merkel's successor

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Germany's conservatives are expected to unveil their new leadership Monday, as Angela Merkel's party puzzles over how to prepare for the veteran chancellor's departure next year.

Ratcheting up the challenge for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is an internal crisis over how it should position itself against the extremes of right and left that have reshaped the nation's political landscape.

After announcing her resignation earlier this month, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer -- widely known as "AKK" -- is to reveal her plans around midday.

She will go public a day after the party suffered its second-worst result ever in a regional election, placing third in city-state Hamburg with just 11.5 percent of votes.

German media reported that leaders would likely put off the key question of who should lead the party as chancellor candidate in upcoming parliamentary elections, planned at the latest for autumn 2021.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary party congress in May or June should anoint a new party chairman -- unless the CDU opts for a stop-gap solution that shares power among the contenders to avoid a damaging internal dust-up.

- Far-right crisis - AKK launched the race to succeed Merkel after barely a year as head of the party, by announcing her resignation on February 10.

Regional lawmakers in the eastern state of Thuringia had defied an edict from Berlin not to ally with the extremes, by voting with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

It was the latest sign that the defence minister had failed to stamp her authority on the CDU and become a credible candidate to succeed Merkel.

AKK initially planned a quick departure, hoping to elevate a successor who would also lead the party into the 2021 election.

But her own example shows how difficult it is for a party chief to make their mark while the phenomenally popular Merkel remains in office.

"How can Angela Merkel be got rid of" to clear the way, top-selling daily Bild asked.

In the starting blocks are two politicians who promise to break with her centrist course and lead the CDU rightwards, to win back voters from AfD.

One, Friedrich Merz, is a former Merkel rival who recently described her fourth government as "abysmal", while young Health Minister Jens Spahn is a rising party star.

Facing them are two more moderate candidates: North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen, a former environment minister who Merkel had dismissed.

- 'Self-destruction' - The choice of leader will set the tone for the future of a party that has dominated German politics since the post-World War II Federal republic was founded in 1949.

Polls highlight the urgent need for action, as only 27 percent still say they would back the CDU, ahead of 23 percent for the Greens and 14 percent for the far right.

Beyond the high-profile personalities, the conservatives also need to clarify what they stand for in an increasingly splintered political landscape that hinders stable majorities, be it in Berlin or the 16 state parliaments.

Top of the list is whether the CDU will stick to its rigid policy of refusing to cooperate with either the far right or the far left, borders growing increasingly difficult to maintain as their share of the vote increases.

Thuringia is a textbook case, as last year's regional elections produced no clear governing majority following a surge by the AfD.

CDU state lawmakers voted with the far right, breaching a historic political taboo, to install a liberal state premier.

But after a nationwide outcry, the regional CDU retreated -- only to be publicly rebuked by Berlin chiefs for its plan to "tolerate" a minority government led by radical-left successors of the one-party state in communist East Germany.

Weekly Der Spiegel labelled the CDU's zig-zagging "self-destruction" by "a party without direction or a strategic centre."The conservatives are "a party out of control," Bild said.

Related Topics

Election Defence Minister Minority Vote German Germany Young Hamburg Berlin Lead Angela Merkel February May June Congress Christian Media From Government Share Race

Recent Stories

Local Press: Numbers are looking good in the UAE

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Expats&#039; remittances amount to AED165 billion ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

10 hours ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.