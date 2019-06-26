UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Consumer Mood Clouds Over In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

German consumer mood clouds over in July

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Germans' view of the economy heading into July has darkened, a regular poll published Wednesday found, as global trade conflicts weigh on hopes for a continuing job boom.

Pollsters GfK said their forward-looking consumer confidence barometer fell 0.3 points compared with June, to 9.8.

The survey of around 2,000 people looks at expectations for economic activity and salaries, as well as their openness to making purchases.

For July, consumers' view of the prospects for the whole economy ended a slide that began in 2018 with a slight increase, but remained at "a comparatively low level," GfK said.

Readiness to buy also increased, but salary expectations "suffered a bitter blow," the pollsters found.

"The number of voices speaking of an end to the employment boom is multiplying, and in consequence many workers' fear of losing their jobs has grown," GfK said.

In May, the BA Federal labour agency reported rising unemployment for the first time since 2013, adding 0.1 percentage points to reach 5.0.

Meanwhile surveys of investor and business confidence for the coming months have also fallen.

Trade conflicts with the US -- and knock-on effects from Washington's confrontation with Beijing -- as well as other factors have weighed on the German economy in recent months.

Especially hard hit have been sectors vital to Europe's powerhouse, like carmaking.

Auto manufacturers must also contend with a transition to building electric cars that will likely require less labour.

"The coming months will show whether this fall is a one-off outlier or the beginning of a change in course for the indicator," GfK said.

Related Topics

Business Europe Washington German Job Beijing Buy May June July 2018 From Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane wishes Fahad Mustafa on birthday

3 minutes ago

US dollar hits record high of Rs160 in interbank

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2019

1 hour ago

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

10 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.