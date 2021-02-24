UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Court Sentences 'IS Leader' To 10 Years, Six Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

German court sentences 'IS leader' to 10 years, six months

Celle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An Iraqi preacher said to be the Islamic State jihadist group's de facto leader in Germany was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison by a German court on Wednesday.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah Abdullah, better known as Abu Walaa, was accused of directing a network which radicalised young people in Europe and helped them travel to Iraq and Syria.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of membership of a foreign terroristorganisation, aiding the preparation of subversive violent acts and financing terrorism.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Iraq German Germany Young Court

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz gets bail in money laundering case

14 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,749 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

31 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

28 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.