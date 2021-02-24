German Court Sentences 'IS Leader' To 10 Years, Six Months
Celle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An Iraqi preacher said to be the Islamic State jihadist group's de facto leader in Germany was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison by a German court on Wednesday.
Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah Abdullah, better known as Abu Walaa, was accused of directing a network which radicalised young people in Europe and helped them travel to Iraq and Syria.
The 37-year-old was found guilty of membership of a foreign terroristorganisation, aiding the preparation of subversive violent acts and financing terrorism.