German court sentences 'IS leader' to 10 years, six months

Celle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An Iraqi preacher said to be the Islamic State jihadist group's de facto leader in Germany was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison by a German court on Wednesday.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah Abdullah, better known as Abu Walaa, was accused of directing a network which radicalised young people in Europe and helped them travel to Iraq and Syria.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of membership of a foreign terroristorganisation, aiding the preparation of subversive violent acts and financing terrorism.