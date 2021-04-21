German Court Throws Out Challenge Against EU Virus Recovery Fund
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:50 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The German Constitutional Court on Wednesday threw out a legal challenge that had stopped Europe's biggest economy from ratifying a 750-billion-euro ($885 billion) EU coronavirus recovery fund.
"A summary examination did not find a high probability of a violation of ... the Basic Law," said the court in a statement.