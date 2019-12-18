UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Crossbow YouTuber Fights Video Giant For Rights

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

German crossbow YouTuber fights video giant for rights

Rothenberg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :At his out-of-the-way house in the forested German hills, Joerg Sprave spends his time building mutant crossbows and powerful slingshots -- and hounding one of the world's biggest technology companies.

The 54-year-old has for years uploaded clips of his ever-wackier projectile-throwing creations to YouTube, where hundreds of millions of views and 2.4 million subscribers put him in the top 50 channels nationwide.

But years of hard blows to those making their living on the platform have turned him into a campaigner against YouTube itself, claiming to have enlisted some 26,000 fellow creators worldwide in a fight for better conditions and the unexpected backing one of Germany's biggest unions.

"I'm not fighting for myself, I'm fighting because I love YouTube, and I fear that the management's mistakes are endangering it," Sprave told AFP.

Sprave and the members of his "YouTubers' Union" Facebook group aren't global YouTube royalty, like gamer Felix Kjellberg with his 102 million followers under the alias PewDiePie.

But until 2017, many earned a healthy living from long days of creating, filming and building communities around their videos.

Sprave says he used to make around 6,000 Euros ($6,500) per month after going full-time as a YouTuber.

These days he's lucky to break 1,200 euros.

His savings and his family income mean "I can put my channel at stake, firing massive broadsides at YouTube and Google" in the name of a battle for more rights, he says.

"For a lot of my colleagues it's very different, they'd kill themselves financially if they did that."

Related Topics

Firing World Google Technology Facebook German Germany 2017 YouTube Family From Top Million Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

10 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

10 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.