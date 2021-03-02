UrduPoint.com
German Cup Quarter-final Postponed After Team Quarantined

Tue 02nd March 2021

Berlin, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The German Cup quarter-final between Jahn Regensburg and Werder Bremen scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed after the second-tier club were quarantined following a coronavirus outbreak, the German football association (DFB) announced on Monday.

Regensburg coach Mersad Selimbegovic tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19 last week and missed their game against Paderborn on Friday.

But tests on Sunday showed other cases in the team.

"The German Football Association (DFB) will decide on the rescheduling of the game as soon as possible in coordination with both clubs," the DFB said in a statement.

The local health authority told German daily Bild that the team had been placed in quarantine.

"We were no less careful, everything went as usual. That's why we can't really explain (what happened)," Regensburg chief executive officer Christian Keller told AFP subsidiary SID.

Tuesday's other quarter-final sees Borussia Dortmund visit Borussia Moenchengladbach, with the other two last-eight ties on Wednesday.

