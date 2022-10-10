UrduPoint.com

German Cyber Security Chief To Be Sacked Over Alleged Russia Ties: Sources

Published October 10, 2022

German cyber security chief to be sacked over alleged Russia ties: sources

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Germany is planning to fire Arne Schoenbohm, the head of the BSI national cyber security agency, after reports he had contacts with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday.

The interior ministry said it is "taking reports seriously" and "investigating them comprehensively".

Schoenbohm in 2012 co-founded a Berlin-based association known as the Cyber Security Council Germany, which advises businesses, government agencies and policymakers on cyber security issues.

That association is now under fire over alleged contacts to Russian secret services.

The Handelsblatt daily reported that there was "great annoyance" within the government over the allegations.

The interior ministry is "examining all options on how to deal with the situation", it said.

The Cyber Security Council Germany denied the allegations in a statement on its website on Monday, calling them "absurd".

