German delegation visits 10th Coffee Beans Festival in Saudi Governorate of Al-Dayer, Jazan

Al-Dayer, Jazan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A German delegation comprising 18 UNESCO professors and members paid Saturday a visit to the 10th Coffee Beans Festival in the Saudi Al-Dayer governorate of Jazan region.

Members of the visiting delegation toured the festival and had the chance to see the prestigious coffee products from the Jazan region's farms, in addition to the handicrafts, traditional industries, and clothes on display.

They were briefed on the farms of the coffee beans in Jazan and how they are witnessing expansion thanks to the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's government.

They also briefed on the cultural, historical, and heritage assets and values related to this ancient industry of coffee in the Kingdom.