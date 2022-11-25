UrduPoint.com

German Economy Grew More Than Estimated In Third Quarter

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 12:50 PM

German economy grew more than estimated in third quarter

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Germany's economy grew more than previously thought in the third quarter despite high inflation and an energy crisis, revised official data showed Friday.

Europe's biggest economy expanded by 0.4 percent between July and September compared to the second quarter -- slightly better than the 0.3 percent growth previously calculated by Federal statistics agency Destatis.

Analysts had forecast a contraction in the third quarter as the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine takes a toll on European economies.

"Overall, the German economy remains robust," Destatis said in a statement.

Gross domestic product grew "despite difficult general conditions in the global economy such as the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, delivery bottlenecks, continuing price rises and the war in Ukraine," it said.

A separate survey on Friday showed that German consumer confidence has edged up again following a long period of decline, the latest indication that concerns are easing about the severity of an approaching downturn.

Pollster GfK's forward-looking barometer registered minus 40.2 points for December, an increase of 1.7 points from November.

Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas before the war, and Moscow's move to cut off flows through the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline has fuelled fears of energy shortages and skyrocketing heating bills this winter.

Record-high inflation of 10 percent in September has added to the pain, as consumers and businesses see their purchasing power eroded.

The German government expects the economy to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023.

f

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis German Nord Price July September November December Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

17 minutes ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

33 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.