German economy shrank 1.7% in first quarter

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany's economy shrank 1.7 percent in the first quarter as rising coronavirus infections forced shutdowns to be extended, official data showed Friday.

"The coronavirus crisis caused another decline in economic performance at the beginning of 2021," the Destatis Federal statistics agency said, after analysts surveyed by Factset had expected a smaller contraction of 1.5 percent in Europe's largest economy.