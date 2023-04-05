Close
German Economy To Grow In 2023 As Outlook Brightens

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens

Frankfurt, Germany, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The German economy, Europe's largest, is expected to dodge a recession and grow by 0.3 percent this year thanks to a drop in energy prices, leading economic institutes said Wednesday.

"The economic setback in the winter half-year 2022/2023 is likely to have been less severe than feared," Timo Wollmershaeuser from the Ifo institute said in a statement.

"The main reason for this is a smaller loss of purchasing power as a result of a significant drop in energy prices." Inflation, however, will only ease slightly to six percent, from 6.9 percent in 2022.

In their previous forecast last autumn, the researchers were still expecting Germany's economy to shrink by 0.4 percent, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy and food costs surging.

But a 200-billion-euro government relief package, including a cap on gas and electricity prices, combined with mild winter weather and efforts to diversify gas supplies have helped Germany's economy cope better than expected.

Easing supply chain bottlenecks and China's relaxation of Covid-related restrictions have also buoyed the country's export-oriented economy.

The forecast -- unveiled by the Ifo institute, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Halle Institute for Economic Research and the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research -- is more optimistic than the government's own estimates.

Berlin, which had also initially predicted a recession for 2023, has more recently upgraded its forecast to 0.2 percent growth.

The brighter outlook was evident in separate data released by statistics agency Destatis on Wednesday, which showed a surprise jump in new factory orders in February.

New orders, seen as an indicator of future industrial activity, surged by 4.8 percent on the previous month thanks to strong domestic and eurozone demand.

