UrduPoint.com

German Economy Weaker Than Expected In Third Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

German economy weaker than expected in third quarter

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany lowered its growth estimate for the third quarter on Thursday, as clouds gathered over the economy with the coronavirus pandemic resurging.

The Federal data agency said the economy expanded by 1.7 percent in the July to September period compared to the previous quarter, down 0.1 percentage points from a preliminary figure published last month.

"The German economy's recovery continued through the summer," Destatis said in a statement.

But growth was decelerating, with the third quarter figure easing from two percent posted in the second quarter.

With new curbs imposed again in recent days over record new Covid infections, experts have warned that output in the last three months of the year will be hard hit.

Already, an acute shortage of raw materials was crimping growth in Europe's biggest economy.

Germany's Bundesbank is now expecting output to be flat in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, the government forecasts that GDP will come in at 2.6 percent rather than the 3.5 percent previously predicted.

Germany announced record coronavirus fatalities and infections Thursday as its total death toll passed 100,000, with its most severe virus wave yet breaking just as a new government prepares to take the reins.

Europe's largest economy recorded 351 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 100,119, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency.

The weekly incidence rate also hit an all-time high of 419.7 new infections per 100,000 people, the RKI said.

The escalating health crisis poses an immediate challenge to the new coalition government led by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is set to take over as chancellor from Angela Merkel next month.

Related Topics

Shortage Europe German Germany Angela Merkel July September From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements ..

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadershi ..

11 minutes ago
 Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

46 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

36 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

36 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

36 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.