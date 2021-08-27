German export industry loses momentum

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :German manufacturers' export expectations "markedly deteriorated" as the corresponding index fell from 23.1 points in July to 16.6 points in August, the Munich-based ifo Institute said on Thursday.

"The German export industry is losing momentum," the institute noted.

Export expectations in the electrical and electronics industry took a clear dip although international sales were still expected to rise.

The German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (ZVEI) announced last week that exports to China, the industry's most important trading partner, rose 11.5 percent year-on-year to 12.3 billion Euros (14.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of this year.

According to the ifo Institute, Germany's important automotive industry also expected "greater activity in its international business."