UrduPoint.com

German Exports In First Drop Since 2020 Amid Supply Chain Woes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:40 PM

German exports in first drop since 2020 amid supply chain woes

Frankfurt, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :German exports fell in August for the first time since April 2020, official data showed Friday, the latest indicator to turn red as supply bottlenecks stifle the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Europe's top economy exported 113 billion Euros ($130 billion) of goods in August, adjusted for the season, a 1.2 percent drop on July, while imports were up 3.5 percent to 100 billion euros, according to the Federal statistics agency Destatis.

For Germany's export-driven economy the figures are a blow, and follow announcements this week that industrial orders and production, two key economic indicators, fell by 7.7 percent and four percent, respectively.

The drop in exports is the first since April 2020 when the pandemic caused figures to tumble by 23.

6 percent after a 12 percent fall in March 2020.

Germany's businesses had to prepare for a "difficult autumn", said Joachim Lang, director general of the influential German industry lobby, the BDI.

"Difficulties in supply chains, high logistic costs and unresolved trade disputes have darkened the economic horizon and have a massive impact on exports," Lang said.

The upheaval caused by the pandemic has given rise to global shortages in components, such as semiconductors, timber and plastics, limiting production in key sectors for the German economy.

Carmakers including Volkswagen have scaled back production of their vehicles in response to the limited supply of computer chips, a crucial component in both conventional and electric vehicles.

Related Topics

Exports German Vehicles Germany March April July August 2020 From Industry Top Volkswagen Billion

Recent Stories

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

36 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

36 minutes ago
 Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad ..

Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar

36 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar ..

Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

36 minutes ago
 Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Secto ..

Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Sector Employees

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.