UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Exports Plunge 11.8% In March: Official Data

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

German exports plunge 11.8% in March: official data

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Exports from Germany plunged 11.8 percent in March, their worst month-on-month fall since the country's 1990 reunification, statistics authority Destatis said for the first month to feel the full impact of the coronavirus.

Some 108.9 billion Euros ($118 billion) of German goods were sold abroad, while the country bought imports worth 91.6 billion euros -- down 5.1 percent month-on-month.

Related Topics

Exports German Germany March From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Six civilians including three children injured in ..

13 minutes ago

Detailed judgement on Umar Akmal released

6 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 605 after 25, 837 cases of Cor ..

35 minutes ago

Ecuador to take $1.45 bn in loans for virus fight

6 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes and Congratulates the New Iraqi Gover ..

57 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.