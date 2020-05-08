German exports plunge 11.8% in March: official data

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Exports from Germany plunged 11.8 percent in March, their worst month-on-month fall since the country's 1990 reunification, statistics authority Destatis said for the first month to feel the full impact of the coronavirus.

Some 108.9 billion Euros ($118 billion) of German goods were sold abroad, while the country bought imports worth 91.6 billion euros -- down 5.1 percent month-on-month.