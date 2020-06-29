UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German FA Extends Transfer Window Until October

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

German FA extends transfer window until October

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The German football association (DFB) on Monday decided to extend its summer transfer window until October 5 due to the scheduling changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The window will open for just one day on July 1 and then again from July 15 until October 5.

The DFB took its decision in agreement with the German league (DFL) and FIFA, which has urged countries to extend transfer windows.

The market will close the day before the deadline for teams to name their Champions League squads for next season.

Usually, transfers are permitted in Germany from the start of July until the end of August.

But because of the COVID-19 outbreak, next season's Bundesliga campaign will not start until mid-September.

Related Topics

Football German FIFA Germany July August October Market From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

41 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

56 minutes ago

Nation's bright future links with quality of educa ..

10 minutes ago

Virus reschedule issues fuels switch of $1bln USGA ..

10 minutes ago

Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record ..

10 minutes ago

Security further beefed up in city

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.