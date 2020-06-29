German FA extends transfer window until October

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The German football association (DFB) on Monday decided to extend its summer transfer window until October 5 due to the scheduling changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The window will open for just one day on July 1 and then again from July 15 until October 5.

The DFB took its decision in agreement with the German league (DFL) and FIFA, which has urged countries to extend transfer windows.

The market will close the day before the deadline for teams to name their Champions League squads for next season.

Usually, transfers are permitted in Germany from the start of July until the end of August.

But because of the COVID-19 outbreak, next season's Bundesliga campaign will not start until mid-September.