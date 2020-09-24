UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German FA Warn Bayern Munich After Bosses Ignored Hygiene Rules

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

German FA warn Bayern Munich after bosses ignored hygiene rules

Berlin, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The German FA (DFB) said Wednesday they have warned Bayern Munich and Schalke after senior officials of both clubs sat bunched together for the opening game of the season despite rising numbers of Covid-19 in Munich.

Bayern routed Schalke 8-0 last Friday behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena - the highest score for an opening game of a Bundesliga season.

European champions Bayern drew particular criticism in the German media after club officials including chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president Herbert Hainer and board member Oliver Kahn sat together in the VIP stand.

The DFB criticised "members of the Munich and Schalke delegations" for breaching the hygiene concept by sitting less than 1.50m apart and failing to wear face masks.

Rummenigge has apologised and said Bayern will "do better" for Thursday's UEFA Super Cup showdown against Sevilla in Budapest.

The DFB also warned Eintracht Frankfurt after two players brought their children into a part of the stadium only supposed to be used by the squad after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld.

The German FA has said they will clamp down on Bayern, Schalke and Frankfurt if there is any recurrence.

Related Topics

German Bielefeld Frankfurt Munich Budapest Media Bayern Sevilla

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

56 minutes ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

3 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

59 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

3 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

3 hours ago

US Energy Executives Do Not See Much Recovery Left ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.