German factory orders down in June

ANKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :German factory orders went down 0.4% in June compared to the previous month amid high inflation and supply chain problems, the country's statistical office said on Thursday. The market forecast was a 0.8% drop.

The fall in new orders was mostly due to a 4.

3% decline in new orders from the non-euro area compared to the previous month.

"A 1.4% decrease was recorded for total foreign orders. In contrast, the volume of new orders from the euro area rose by 3.4% and that of domestic orders by 1.1%," Destatis said.

Producers of capital goods posted a decrease of 1.8%, while consumer and intermediate goods orders rose 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.