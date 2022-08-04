UrduPoint.com

German Factory Orders Down In June

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

German factory orders down in June

ANKARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :German factory orders went down 0.4% in June compared to the previous month amid high inflation and supply chain problems, the country's statistical office said on Thursday. The market forecast was a 0.8% drop.

The fall in new orders was mostly due to a 4.

3% decline in new orders from the non-euro area compared to the previous month.

"A 1.4% decrease was recorded for total foreign orders. In contrast, the volume of new orders from the euro area rose by 3.4% and that of domestic orders by 1.1%," Destatis said.

Producers of capital goods posted a decrease of 1.8%, while consumer and intermediate goods orders rose 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Related Topics

German Euro June Market From

Recent Stories

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

1 hour ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.