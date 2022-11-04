UrduPoint.com

German Factory Orders Fall 4% In September

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

German factory orders fall 4% in September

ANKARA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Factory orders in Germany plummeted 4% month-on-month in September, far more than the market forecast, said the country's statistical office Destatis on Friday.

The market estimate was a 0.5% monthly fall for September, following a downwardly revised 2% decline in August.

New domestic orders rose slightly by 0.5% in September, while total foreign orders dropped 7% in the same period.

New orders from the euro area slipped 8.0% from a month ago, and countries outside the single Currency zone fell marginally by 0.

4% in September.

Producers of capital goods posted the largest decrease with 6.0%, followed by intermediate goods with 3.4%. On the other hand, consumer goods orders rose 7.2%.

On an annual basis, new factory orders fell by a calendar-adjusted 10.8% compared to September 2021, when the volume of new orders was exceptionally high despite pandemic catch-up effects and a shortage of intermediate products, Destatis noted.

Related Topics

Shortage Germany Same Euro August September Market From

Recent Stories

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

40 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

42 minutes ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

1 hour ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.