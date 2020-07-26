UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Farm Locked Down After 174 Workers Contract COVID-19

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

German farm locked down after 174 workers contract COVID-19

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Some 500 workers are in quarantine on a large Bavarian farm to contain a mass coronavirus outbreak, German officials said Sunday, as they announced free COVID-19 tests for worried local residents.

A total of 174 seasonal workers have tested positive for the virus since Friday, Werner Bumeder, the district administrator of Dingolfing-Landau, told a press conference.

Most of the seasonal employees come from Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine, he said, and had been working in close proximity harvesting cucumbers at the farm in the municipality of Mamming.

He stressed that the cluster appeared to be limited to "a closed group of people" and had not yet spread to the wider population.

The farm's 480 employees and managers are all in lockdown on-site, with those who have tested negative staying in separate accommodation from those known to be infected.

The farm itself has been closed off from the outside world with a security team monitoring the quarantine.

Bumeder said the outbreak showed that the farm "did not consistently implement" hygiene regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

One of the infected employees has had to be hospitalised.

Bavarian Health Minister Melanie Huml said authorities were taking the outbreak "very seriously" and were racing to track down anyone who came into contact with the workers in order to break the chain of infection.

She said health officials would soon begin mass testing at other agricultural businesses in the region.

Residents of Manning who wished to get tested will be able to do so for free, she added, stressing that this could be particularly important for anyone planning to go away on vacation.

Germany has fared better than many of its neighbours in suppressing the virus, reporting just over 200,000 cases and 9,118 deaths to date, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

Related Topics

World Ukraine German Bulgaria Romania Hungary Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

23 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

2 hours ago

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.