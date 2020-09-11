German Finance Minister Warns UK To Respect Agreements
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:50 PM
Berlin, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany's finance minister on Friday warned Britain it must respect its international agreements, after London tabled legislation that would ditch parts of the Brexit withdrawal deal with the EU.
"It is clear that anyone has to stick to what he already agreed to. Treaties have to be obeyed," Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin.