German Floods Cause Up To 5 Bn Euros In Insured Losses: Association

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 06:10 PM

German floods cause up to 5 bn euros in insured losses: association

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The damage caused by devastating floods in Germany last week is likely to cost the insurance industry up to five billion Euros ($5.9 billion), the GDV insurance industry association said on Wednesday.

"We are currently expecting insured losses of four to five billion euros," Joerg Asmussen, chief executive of the GDV, said in a statement, calling the disaster "one of the most devastating storms in recent history".

