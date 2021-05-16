UrduPoint.com
German FM Calls For End To Violence, Return To Israeli-Palestinian Talks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

German FM calls for end to violence, return to Israeli-Palestinian talks

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday called for an end to violence in the middle East and urged Israel and the Palestinians to resume talks.

"What is needed now is: 1. an end to the rocket attacks, 2. an end to the violence and 3. a return to talks between Israelis & Palestinians and on a two-state solution," Maas tweeted, calling the situation "highly explosive".

