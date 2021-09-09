UrduPoint.com

German Football Team Stuck In Scotland After Plane Problem

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem

Berlin, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The German football team were stranded for hours in Edinburgh on Thursday after the plane carrying them home from a World Cup qualifier in Iceland was forced into an unexpected landing.

Germany cruised to a 4-0 win in Reykjavik on Wednesday to go four-points clear at the top of their group, but their plane ran into difficulties during the night flight to Frankfurt.

A spokesperson for Lithuanian charter airline KlasJet told AFP subsidiary SID that a possibly defective power generator on the plane led to the unplanned stopover on the flight.

"At no time during the entire process were passengers exposed to substantially increased risk," a KlasJet spokeswoman said.

After landing in the Scottish capital, the plane was checked over and a replacement aircraft sent to bring the players home.

"Safety first. Safety stopover as a precaution in Edinburgh," the German Football Association (DFB) tweeted early on Thursday.

"We're fine. Safety check on the engine is taking place..." By 1030GMT, the DFB tweeted they were "sitting in the replacement plane, about to head to Munich and Frankfurt".

DFB co-interim president Rainer Koch said "it was neither a spectacular nor an emergency landing. You couldn't be scared at all because the announcement came just before landing that there was going to be a stop for maintenance.

"I was just surprised that I could suddenly see the houses so clearly." According to reports not all of the squad were on board.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich had opted to return separately to their club Bayern Munich.

Premier League players Timo Werner, Ilkay Guendogan, Antonio Ruediger, Bernd Leno and Kai Havertz had also returned separately to their English clubs.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman told AFP: "We can confirm that a plane asked to make a stop at Edinburgh Airport in the early hours and we were happy to accommodate it."

Related Topics

Football World German Fine Frankfurt Munich Edinburgh Iceland All From Top Bayern Airport

Recent Stories

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

9 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

16 minutes ago
 Managers of 31 restaurants, 26 shopkeepers booked ..

Managers of 31 restaurants, 26 shopkeepers booked for violating SOPs

49 seconds ago
 Punjab govt collects Rs 21.8 bln revenue through a ..

Punjab govt collects Rs 21.8 bln revenue through auction of five CBD plots: Gill ..

51 seconds ago
 China to launch pilot programs on business environ ..

China to launch pilot programs on business environment to better benefit firms a ..

53 seconds ago
 Moscow, Washington Intend to Continue Cooperation ..

Moscow, Washington Intend to Continue Cooperation to Restore JCPOA

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.