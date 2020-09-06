German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Berlin, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany, the current head of the European Union, will discuss possible sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny if the Kremlin does not provide an explanation soon, its foreign minister said Sunday.

"If in the coming days Russia does not help clarify what happened, we will be compelled to discuss a response with our allies," Heiko Maas told German daily Bild.

Any sanctions decided should be "targeted", he added.