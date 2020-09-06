UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Threatens Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Berlin, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany, the current head of the European Union, will discuss possible sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny if the Kremlin does not provide an explanation soon, its foreign minister said Sunday.

"If in the coming days Russia does not help clarify what happened, we will be compelled to discuss a response with our allies," Heiko Maas told German daily Bild.

Any sanctions decided should be "targeted", he added.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

9 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

9 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

10 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

10 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.