German gas importer Uniper posts record loss for 2022

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Germany's largest gas importer Uniper posted a net loss of 19.1 billion Euros (20.4 billion U.S. Dollars) for 2022 due to high procurement costs for gas, the state-owned utility said on Friday.

"The burden of gas replacement procurement costs has put our company in an extremely difficult situation, which was resolved by government support," Chief Executive Officer Klaus-Dieter Maubach said in a statement.